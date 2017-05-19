Rwanda: Word Has It...Has MC Tino Been Pushed out of Guma Guma?

column

The Primus Guma Guma Super Star (PGGSS) dynamic duo of Anita Pendo and MC Tino is no more. Well, at least when it comes to this competition. The two, who have been at the helm of the competition since it kicked off seven years ago are said to have been replaced by new kids on the block Mc Buryoye and Mc Kate Gustave. While Pendo's exit can be attributed to the fact that she is pregnant and the energy and dynamism required for this gig cannot be garnered by an expectant mother, MC Tino's exit is puzzling.

We are told that MC Tino had to be dropped because the organisers felt that it wasn't appropriate for a music artiste to host a singing competition. Conflict of interest perhaps? Well, we say MC Tino's exit is puzzling because while he sings in a group called TBB, they have only been nominated once and during that period, he obviously did not host the show. So if his group is not nominated, who is he having conflict of interest with exactly? This is just unfolding. We have a feeling that there is more to this story and should anything else come up, we definitely will let you know.

Radio and Weasel to shoot video with Tanzania's Vanessa Mdee

Shortly after announcing their 2017 concert, Ugandan music duo Radio and weasel are set to shoot the video of their collaboration with popular Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee, we have learnt.

Sources inside Goodlyfe crew have indicated that Vanessa will be in Kampala between June 13 and June 15 for the video shoot.

To be shot by Ugandan video producer Sasha Vybz, the video is set to come out on the same date with the audio.

The song was recorded by Goodlyf's Elly Arkhis at the Goodlyfe magic studios in Makindye early last year.

Even though the title has not been revealed yet, we are aware that the song will be off the duo's Skywalker album.

Vanessa Mdee for starters, is popular for songs like Cash Madame, Tusimame, Carry Go and more.

We shall keep you posted.

Did Christopher 'swallow' his words?

Primus Guma Guma Super Star Season 7 is around the corner and like anything that has Rwf24 million as the cash prize; rumours and speculation are literally part of the whole thing. We are told that singer Christopher, who emerged second in last year's competition, has been going around saying the team of judges on the competition needs to change, the same way most other things in the competition change every year. But this did not go down well with the organizers-East African Promotions (EAP). Angered by this request, the managing director Joseph Mushyoma said that no artiste had a right to make such a request. Upon hearing this, Christopher is said to have taken a U-turn and denied making such utterances calling the words just rumours.

In fact, he said that if there is any change that he would be interested in, it is how the voting is done, especially when using phones. Our free advice to Christopher is that maybe it's not the right time to poke a finger at anything to do with PGGSS.

Kundwa's nose ring causes social media storm

Is there something unusual about a nose ring? That's a question that has been at the centre of the social media attacks aimed at former Miss Rwanda Doriane Kundwa after she posted a photo showing off her new nose piercing. In somewhat hilarious posts, different people weighed in on her decision saying that as an adult, she had a right to do what she wants with her body while others felt that a nose ring does not reflect the Rwandan culture, something that she is expected to showcase even way after her reign ended.

Some wondered if she had pierced her nose to fit within the western world lifestyle since she moved to Canada while others, challenged those in disagreement with her decision to cut on the hypocrisy if they have pierced ears since the Rwandan culture does not talk about piercings of any sort.

As the debate continues, it seems though that there is one person who really doesn't care about these opinions. Kundwa herself. She continues to post photos on Instagram, clearly indicating to everyone that she is clearly not bothered.

Is there bad blood between 'Charly and Nina' and their management?

