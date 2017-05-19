Rwanda: Kanamugire Confident Despite Pressure From Fans

With the national football season in its final stretch, SC Kiyovu beleaguered head coach Aloys Kanamugire is still confident his side will retain their topflight status come the end of the season. The former league giants are currently languishing in 14th place in the 14-team league table standing with 25 points from 26 matches, four points above Gicumbi FC, occupying the last of the two relegation spots - league debutants Pepiniere have already been relegated.

With upcoming fixtures against Espoir FC, AS Kigali, Marines and lastly against newly crowned league champions Rayon Sports, Kanamugire still believes that his side has some breathing room, and can escape the drop if they grind some positive results from the remaining four matches.

On Saturday, the Green Baggies, one of the oldest clubs in Rwanda and a club that has never been relegated from the first division, will be hoping to get something from the trip to Rusizi district where they face seventh-placed Espoir FC.

In the first round, Kiyovu lost to Espoir (2-1), Marines (1-0), and Rayon Sports (3-0) but beat AS Kigali (1-0).

"It can still happen (escape relegation), I recall Kiyovu once in a worse situation 17 years ago but we fought and stayed up. We are up against it but I am confident we shall escape relegation. It's tough but I have no illusions," said the former Rwandan international.

He added, "We still have 12 points to play for and we're still in a fight, as always pressure has to be there from the fans no doubt. People forget that we have a very young squad with little experience, no wonder we find ourselves in such a bad situation."

Former Kiyovu captain Eric Serugaba has warned Kanamugire and his team to at least get four points from the available 12.

"Equally important is not to lose all the four games, because that will put them in bad situation and they should also hope Gicumbi don't win their remaining four matches," Serugaba said.