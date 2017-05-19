Nigeria: Court Fixes July 5 for Hearing in Malabu Oil Suit

Abuja — A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday deferred hearing on the preliminary objections to the suit filed by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited against the Federal Government.

The suit was put off by the court following the inability of the plaintiffs to serve court processes on one of the major defendants in the suit, Shell.

At the hearing yesterday, counsel to the plaintiffs, Joseph Achimugu, pleaded with the court for an adjournment following his inability to serve some processes on some of the defendants.

"My Lord, we are constrained to ask for another date as the fourth defendant (Shell) was served the motion on notice in court this morning.

"We, therefore, seek an adjournment to enable them respond to the motion since they are within time," Achimugu stated.

Meanwhile, the other defendants did not object to the request for an adjournment but however added that they had filed their preliminary objections.

Justice John Tsoho consequently fixed July 5, 2017 for hearing on the matter.