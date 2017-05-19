18 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 74 Year Old Man Sentenced to Death Over Murder

By Stephano Simbeye

Mbozi — Mbeya Zone High Court has sentenced four men to death, including an old man,74, after they were convicted of murder.

The High Court's Judge, Atuganile Ngwala, named the convicts as Edson Mbukwa ,74, and Eliasi Mwaitambila ,39, residents of Vwawa Mbozi while the others are Baraka Daniel,28, and Leonard Mkisi,34, both from Tunduma in Songwe Region.

Reading a sentence, Judge Ngwala said he was satisfied, beyond reasonable doubt, with evidence produced by the Prosecution in court and thus meting out the punishment to serve as a deterrent to others with similar behavior.

Earlier, it was alleged in court that the accused jointly on 18 January, 2008 in the area of Black in Songwe Region's Tunduma Town, which is on the border between Tanzania and Zambia, stormed into four shops and killed two people, Justin simkoko and Kefasi Sichalwe, who were guards of the shops.

It was further alleged that the accused, armed with firearms, shot the guards dead and made away with Sh 1.2 million in cash and other valuables, which were

