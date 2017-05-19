19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Med-View Denies Ban On London Route

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Med-View Airline, yesterday, said that contrary to reports, its London flights have not been banned by the European Union (EU).

The airline noted that the European Union's operational restriction had been misunderstood by the public as a total ban on its UK operations.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by its Executive Director, Business Development and Commercials, Mr. Isiaq Na'Allah, the airline said its operations to London were in no way affected by the ban and had since been operating with her wet-leased aircraft.

Reports in some local and foreign online platforms had claimed the carrier had been banned from flying through the European airspace.

However, findings revealed that the carrier was only banned from using its B767 aircraft which it had complied with while a lease aircraft B747 had been plying the London route.

