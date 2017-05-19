19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: '2017 Budget Will Lift Nigeria Out of Recession'

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The 2017 budget recently passed by the National Assembly will lift Nigeria out of economic recession, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has said.

The ACCI's Director General, Mr Chijioke Ekechukwu, who spoke to journalists at the chamber's office in Abuja, yesterday said there was cohesion between the budget and the medium time fiscal framework, as well the economic recovery growth plan.

He also urged the CBN to compel banks to give a single interest loan to entrepreneurs to encourage industrialisation.

