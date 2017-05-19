18 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Arusha Mayor Arrested While Visiting Lucky Vincent to Give His Condolences

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Lucky Vincent School.

Arusha — The Mayor of Arusha Mr Kalist Lazaro has been arrested at Lucky Vincent School where he had gone to give his condolences on Thursday morning.

School owners, religious leaders, parents of the deceased and more than 10 journalists from various media houses were also there and were all arrested.

The Citizen's reporter at the scene said that the Officer Commanding District (OCD), whose name could not be obtained immediately, informed them that they were under arrest for an unlawful gathering.

They have been taken to the central police for questioning.

Tanzania

Spate of Mysterious Murders of Public Leaders Rocks Kibiti

A wave of killings has gripped Kibiti District in Coast Region after a retired ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Muyui… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.