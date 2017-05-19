Tanzania: Arusha Mayor Arrested While Visiting Lucky Vincent to Give His Condolences

Arusha — The Mayor of Arusha Mr Kalist Lazaro has been arrested at Lucky Vincent School where he had gone to give his condolences on Thursday morning.

School owners, religious leaders, parents of the deceased and more than 10 journalists from various media houses were also there and were all arrested.

The Citizen's reporter at the scene said that the Officer Commanding District (OCD), whose name could not be obtained immediately, informed them that they were under arrest for an unlawful gathering.

They have been taken to the central police for questioning.