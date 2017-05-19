18 May 2017

Kenya: FBI Offers Sh1m for Arrest of Kenyan Fugitive

Photo: FBI
Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal, a Kenyan who is wanted on suspicion of human trafficking and child prostitution in the United States.
By B M J Muriithi

The US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (Sh1 million) for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal, a Kenyan who is wanted over suspicion of human trafficking and child prostitution.

A press statement released by the agency warns that the man could be armed and dangerous and should not be contacted directly.

In October last year, a federal grand jury in Oregon charged Mr Curnal with one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The indictment alleges that Mr Curnal and a second man, Aaron Barnes, drove a minor victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a trafficking operation.

The FBI arrested Mr Barnes in November 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and his case is currently pending further court action.

On July 28, last year, the government obtained a federal arrest warrant for Mr Curnal.

It is alleged that in May last year, he drove a minor from Portland, Oregon, to the Seattle, Washington, area as part of a sex trafficking operation.

"Although the charges stem from alleged criminal activity in Oregon, Curnal is believed to have extensive ties to Seattle and may be living in that area," adds the statement.

IDENTITY

Aliases: Kamau K. Curnal, Kamau Kambui Carnal, Jr., Kamau Curnal

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 185 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

The notice states that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Do not attempt to contact him directly. If in the immediate vicinity, call 911," warns FBI.

The notice however notes that all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

