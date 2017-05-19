Uganda: Parliament Passes Motion to Extend SIM Card Registration

Kampala — Parliament says the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) should extend the reregistration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards for up to one year - starting May 19.

It now remains to be seen if UCC, which has once postponed the deadline, and said it will not do it a third time, will heed the House's counsel.

Though the deadline was yet to expire, one of the mobile telephone companies had already switched off some of its customers unregistered SIM cards.

The motion calling for the postponement of the deadline was moved by the Leader of the Opposition in the 10th Parliament, Winfred Kiiza, during plenary.

Ms Kiiza justified the motion thus: "I come to you on behalf of the people you represent. Many are facing challenges registering their SIM cards. As I speak now, MTN has even switched off some SIM cards even before [the expiry of] the deadline."

She added that the messages urging people to register their SIM cards are in either English or Luganda, dialects whose spread is either limited or scattered.

Mobile telephone companies have since 2012 been registering their customers.