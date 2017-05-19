18 May 2017

Togo/Nigeria: Home-Based Eagles to Depart for Corsica, Togo Friendly Monday

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that Super Eagles chief coach, Salisu Yusuf, will lead a contingent of goalkeepers trainer Alloy Agu, home-based professionals, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Alhassan Ibrahim, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun and backroom staff to Paris on May 22, from where they will travel to Corsica.

The NFF on Wednesday confirmed that the Super Eagles will play two international friendly matches, against the senior national teams of Corsica and Togo respectively, before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo next month.

The three-time African champions will take on the Corsica senior team at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio starting from 8p.m. on Friday, May 26, and then travel to Paris for the game against the Hawks of Togo.

The match against the Hawks has been scheduled for the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris, on Thursday, June 1, starting from 7.30 p.m.

The Super Eagles will tackle South Africa in the opening match of Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race at the Uyo stadium.

Meanwhile, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up Belgium-based forward, Henry Onyekuru, in place of Austria Wien FC poacher, Olanrewaju Kayode, who is being held back by club engagement.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Uche Agbo (CF Granada, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Henry Onyekuru (KAS Eupen, Belgium); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Serenren-Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany); Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC)

TO JOIN TEAM IN PARIS AFTER ENGLISH FA CUP FINAL

Ola Aina (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England)

