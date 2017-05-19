Kenya/Angola: FKF Undecided On Genocide Memorial Tourney, Stars to Face Angola

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Thursday remained non-committal on honouring the four-day Genocide Memorial Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda after announcing a series of international friendly matches for the national team in June and July.

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi is expected to name a local-based squad that will battle Angola in a friendly match on June 4 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The match is meant to help the local-based players prepare for next year's Africa Nations Championships (Chan) to be staged in Kenya.

FKF's communications officer Barry Otieno said discussions are underway to, apart from Angola, ensure Stars play two other nations, most likely South Africa and Ivory Coast in July and August respectively.

"We received an invite from Rwanda but we are 50-50 on participating in the tournament. The final decision has not been reached but at the moment we can confirm that a friendly is in place against Angola on June 4 among other matches," he told Nation Sport.

A total 13 countries had been invited for the Rwanda tourney in commemoration of the football players, fans, administrators as well as individuals connected to local football in one way or another, who were killed during the 1994 genocide in the country.

Other invited countries include Morocco, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Congo Brazzaville, Libya, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Ghana and Nigeria.

Harambee Stars took part in the June 2015 edition held at Amahoro Stadium where they drew 0-0 with Tanzania before beating South Sudan 2-0 courtesy of goals from Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga.

The Angola match is however a boost for Okumbi's charges as they brace for the first round Group 'F' qualifier of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations away to Sierra Leone on June 10 while the Palancas Negras of Angola prepare for a Group 'L' fixture against Burkina Faso.

Stars - ranked 78th in the latest Fifa rankings, have played three international friendly matches this year, a 1-1 stalemate against neighbours Uganda, a 2-1 win over Democratic Republic of Congo and a goalless draw with the Flames of Malawi.