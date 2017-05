Angolan National Under17 football team lost Thursday to Tanzania 1-2 in the second round of group B match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON/U17) taking place in Libreville.

Angola's consolatory goal was scored by Tombe at 18 minutes, while Naphtal and Souliman netted one each for Tanzania at 6 and 69 minutes, respectively.

In order to end their participation in the group stage, the Angolans are expected to lock horns with Mali on Saturday.

In the first round Angola drew 1-1 against Niger.