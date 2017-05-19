Kenya: Nairobi On High Alert Over Cholera Outbreak

Photo: Eunice Kilonzo/The Nation

Nairobi County health executive Bernard Muia speaking about the cholera outbreak in the city on May 18, 2017.

Nairobi County has been put on high alert following cholera outbreak in Karen after five cases were confirmed.

County health executive Bernard Muia confirmed the cases, but denied there were any deaths related to the disease.

According to Dr Muia, the cholera outbreak has also been reported in Murang'a and Garissa counties.

Dr Muia, speaking to the Nation on Thursday, said that the three, who were attending a wedding in Karen, could have contracted the disease from Western Kenya.

Treatment centres, he said, have already been activated to address the situation and curb further spread of the disease.