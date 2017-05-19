Nigeria: Reps Disappointed With Operators of JAMB Private Centers in Kano

Kano — The Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Hon Aminu Sulaiman Goro has expressed disappointment with operators of private centers for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Kano state.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after he visited some JAMB canters in Kano Thursday, Hon Goro said, he was shocked with poor arrangements and facilities he saw at some JAMB private centers in the state.

"It is unfortunate that JAMB candidates are being treated like refugees by some private centers' operators. Some of the centers have no facilities, no adequate ventilation and so on so forth. The lower

chamber will not compromise on the issue of academic by any standard.

"We must do something to correct the anomalies. We will ask JAMB authority to arrange for a meeting with private operators so that we can correct the situation. This is unacceptable. Honestly I am not

happy with what I saw in some private centers, we didn't expect this from them and we will not accept it," he assured.

The Kano Zonal Coordinator of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Hajiya Karimatu Abubakar, said the state needed at least 1000 centers to cater for the candidates applying for the exam annually.

She said Kano had only 26 public JAMB centers with 20 located within the state metropolis, three in Wudil, two in Bichi and one in Dambatta local government areas.

He lamented that the centers were grossly inadequate to cater for the candidates applying for JAMB examination, noting that 75,000 candidates had registered for the examination in the state this year.

The coordinator however, commended Kano state government for its efforts to provide additional centers across the 44 local governments to ease difficulties of movement especially by candidates from the

rural areas.

She said, "Three weeks ago, the state government has commissioned a new CBT center and has promised to provide 13 more centers. This is commendable."