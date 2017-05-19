19 May 2017

South Africa: Slain Karabo Mokoena to Be Laid to Rest

The funeral of Karabo Mokoena, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend is expected to take place at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, on Friday.

The funeral service will take place at the Diepkloof hall in Soweto at 08:00 before moving to the cemetery.

Mokoena's burnt body was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on April 29. She was reported missing the day before.

Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe, 27, was charged with killing the 22-year-old part-time student and defeating the ends of justice.

He is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on May 24 for a formal bail application.

