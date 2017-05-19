Uganda: We Shall Switch Off Unregistered SIM Cards - Government Insists

Government insists that deadline for SIM Card registration stands at May 19 as earlier indicated.

Parliament had through a motion on Thursday counselled Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to extend the reregistration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards for up to one year - starting May 19.

However, Minister for ICT, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, using his official Twitter handle reiterated that the deadline stands.

Mr Tumwebaze also adds that the issues addressed by parliament including loss of money as Mobile Money services would be crippled by switching off unregistered subscribers; government is working on ways to mitigate the loss.