18 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: We Shall Switch Off Unregistered SIM Cards - Government Insists

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government insists that deadline for SIM Card registration stands at May 19 as earlier indicated.

Parliament had through a motion on Thursday counselled Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to extend the reregistration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards for up to one year - starting May 19.

However, Minister for ICT, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, using his official Twitter handle reiterated that the deadline stands.

Mr Tumwebaze also adds that the issues addressed by parliament including loss of money as Mobile Money services would be crippled by switching off unregistered subscribers; government is working on ways to mitigate the loss.

Uganda

Minister's Building Skipped in Entebbe Road Demolition

As Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) demolished illegal buildings and other structures constructed in road reserves… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.