19 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two to Be Sentenced for Fatal Assault On Maties Graduate

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Western Cape High Court is on Friday expected to sentence two men for fatally assaulting Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie in 2015.

In November 2015, Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs followed the Uber taxi that the Stellenbosch University graduate and his three friends were travelling home in after a night out.

They had blocked the taxi in a cul-de-sac to target Schoombie in a "brutal and merciless" assault.

They had accused him of starting trouble at the Tiger nightclub in Claremont.

Judge Robert Henney recently found that the evidence against Henry and Jacobs was overwhelming.

Henney said they acted in common purpose, without premeditation, and had direct intent to kill Schoombie, because they had aimed their blows at his head.

"It seems the main aim of the accused was to kick and beat the deceased incessantly on the head and nowhere else on the body."

A pathologist who examined Schoombie's body said he had a brain injury usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Schoombie was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

News24

South Africa

Remembering the Farmers Who Died Trying to Feed Nation

Every year, the list of farmers on the Wall of Remembrance at Nampo Park in Bothaville, Free State, grows longer. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.