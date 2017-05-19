18 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Wants Official Funeral for Byanyima

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Museveni has ordered an official funeral for the deceased Mzee Boniface Byanyima.

While speaking during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at State House Entebbe, President Museveni directed the Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda to take on the necessary arrangements to ensure Mzee Byanyima is accorded an official funeral.

An official funeral defers from a state funeral in that it does not include the military aspect and other traditions accorded to VIPs. In this case, government only takes charge of the process of burial.

On Friday May 19, Mzee Byanyima's body will therefore lie in state at parliament for eulogizing and public viewing.

A funeral service will then be held at St Paul's cathedral, Namirembe on Saturday. Mzee Byanima's body will then be taken to his home in Ruti, Mbarara for a vigil and burial the next day (Sunday).

Mzee Boniface Byanyima, one of Uganda's pioneer pre-independence politicians died on Wednesday at Nakasero Hospital. Byanyima, is the father of Ms Winnie Byanyima, of former Mbarara Municipality MP and the current executive director of Oxfam International. Winnie is a wife of Dr Kizza Besigye, the four-time presidential candidate.

Mzee Byanyima as he was fondly known, has been described by many as "rigidly principled" and stubborn. He was until 2005, the national chairman of the Opposition Democratic Party.

Mzee Byanyima first met President Yoweri Museveni in the late 1950s at Mbarara High School. The two are said to have got along so well that Mzee Byanyima eventually let Mr Museveni stay in his home, commonly known as Green Cottages, in Ruti, 4 kilometres from Mbarara town, on Kabale Road.

When Mr Museveni went to the bush to wage a guarlial war against Milton Obote's government, Mzee Byanyima reportedly looked after his mother. He was 94 years old at the time of his death.

Uganda

Minister's Building Skipped in Entebbe Road Demolition

As Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) demolished illegal buildings and other structures constructed in road reserves… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.