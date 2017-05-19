19 May 2017

Liberia: Miss Liberia Goes Continental, As Miss Uganda Awaits Her Arrival

By Toweh Alphonso

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo is to shortly depart Liberia as guest of her Ugandan counterpart, Miss. Uganda, Nakitende Irene who is also considered as 'Rising Woman of Uganda'. The trip will see the Liberian beauty Queen carry out various charitable works from 21st to 27th this month.

In a deal brokered by Miss Nakitende Irene, Miss Uganda, the invitation was extended to the Liberian Beauty Queen, Miss Dolo by Miss Uganda foundation in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"We have been in contact with many countries and we are proud to say that Miss Liberia is one of those rare queens we have met. She's kind and with great ideas. This will help our foundation get close to Liberia in future". She said.

Woki Dolo came to fame when she beat her fellow contestants in Monrovia on Wednesday 9, November 2016 and has since been a house hold name in Liberia. She will be visiting various places like Masaka, Lwengo, and zoo among others.

