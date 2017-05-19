Malanje — A satellite city is to be built in the northern Malanje Province, if the MPLA wins the general elections on August 23, pledged Saturday the Angolan ruling party candidate, João Lourenço.

Speaking at a mass rally, that served for the politician to present himself to the electorate in this province as MPLA presidential candidate, João Lourenço stated that the housing matter must be inextricably linked with education and health.

"Malanje will have the satellite city. Obviously we're not going to get it until August", he said.

The MPLA candidate assumed the construction of the satellite city for after August this year. The intention is to offer greater availability of housing toresidents of the region.

He called on the voters to choose the MPLA in the elections set for August 23, this year.