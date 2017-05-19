Malawi: Pentecostal Life University Graduates 163 Students

A group of about 163 students have graduated with Diploma's and degrees in various Programs at Pentecostal Life University marking the second congregation since its establishment in 2014.

The graduation was heard under the theme: In pursuits of knowledge for social and economic transformation".

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Bingu International Conference Center on Friday, Pentecostal Life University Chancellor Associate Professor Dr. Kingston Ngwira urged students to be exemplary where ever they go saying the world favors' people with innovative ideas.

"I truly believe that we have raised global leaders and we also expect them to carry Pentecostal life University flag by working to the best of their ability," he said.

Ngwira also urged graduates to stay focused if their dreams are to materialize.

"I would like to urge you graduates that you should make sure to move forward in terms of your strategic vision, you will face challenges but never say die and you should not think this is the end itself because education is along life experience.

He added that he is optimistic that the graduates are going to be assets in different organizations saying the University has groomed and made them ready products to stand out where ever they go.

Ngwira also asked Graduates to put God first in their endeavors and apply knowledge gained whilst working hard and upholding ethics saying Malawian youth have potential to do better if they employ discipline, God's guidance and diligence in their escapades.

One of the students who made it with credit in bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication Precious Chikatiko said he has attained pure knowledge in terms of Media and that he is ready to contribute in the economic growth of the country using skills and knowledge acquired from his studies.

"It has been a great journey and I have learnt a lot in terms of media but also I am fully equipped with management and entrepreneurial skills which I believe will help me to open major doors in the society and I am ready to contribute in the development of the country.

He said he fought tooth and nail to juggle studies and work.

"To say the truth, my stay at Pentecostal Life University wasn't that easy because I had to make sure that I go to work and at the same time I should not miss any class but thank God I have done it," He said

Guest of honour during the graduation Apostle Dr. Madalitso Mbewe described the graduation ceremony as a significant congregation to the national development and has since asked all graduates to be innovative saying currently unemployment rate is high in the country.

Mbewe also saluted Pentecostal Life University for implementing government efforts in providing high quality education.