Zimbabwe: Nhivi Edges Closer to Tanzanian Move

Simba Nhivi is set to end speculation about his future following his contractual impasse with Champions CAPS United after starting negotiations with newly-promoted Tanzanian Vodacom Premier League side Singida United yesterday.

The former Dynamos and SuperSport United forward had been registered for CAPS United's CAF Champions League campaign but the two parties failed to agree a contract extension, with the Harare giants reportedly failing to meet some of the player's demands.

While Nhivi's manager Gibson Mahachi could not be reached for comment yesterday, as his mobile phone was unavailable, sources told Standardsport the player was already in Tanzania to finalise the deal which would make him the fourth Zimbabwean at the club.

A photograph of Nhivi's with Singida United's Dutch coach Hans van der Pluijm was posted on Twitter by a Tanzanian football journalist yesterday.

Singida United - who earned a ticket to the top flight at the close of the 2016/17 Tanzanian second tier, have already signed defenders Elisha Muroiwa and striker Wisdom Mutasa and Chicken Inn's attacking midfielder Raphael Kutinyu.

Nhivi would become the fifth foreign player at the Tanzanian outfit who are also close to completing the signing of Ugandan left-back Shafik Batambuze, who plays for Kenyan topflight side Tusker.

The 26-year-old Nhivi, one of the heroes of their memorable campaign last term, has been inactive since the start of the new Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign after his contract with Zimbabwe champions at the end of last year.

He finished the season as CAPS United's second highest goalscorer, with seven goals, four behind veteran striker Leonard Tsipa, who won the Golden Boot award after netting 11 goals in a memorable campaign - which saw them winning their first league title since 2005.

Nhivi was also instrumental as CAPS United qualified for the money-spinning group stage of the African Champions League after knocking out five-time African champions TP Mazembe.

His impending move to Tanzania adds to a growing list of Zimbabwe nationals seeking greener pastures in the East African nation.

Azam FC is home to Bruce Kangwa, who penned a three-year-deal from Highlanders last year before he was followed by Method Mwanjali, who joined Simba Stars in July.

The former FC Platinum duo of striker Donald Ngoma and midfielder Thabani Kamusoko have been at Yanga SC for the past two years.