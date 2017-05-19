Tanzania: Dar Combine Teams Depart for Kenya Volleyball Meet

A delegation of five Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) officials and 20 players left the city by private bus yesterday to Eldoret, Kenya for the annual Africa Merchant Assurance Company (AMACO) International volleyball tournament.

The tenth edition of the event that will bring together top East African teams is scheduled to throw off from today and wind up on Sunday.

DAREVA Technical Committee Chairman, Nasoro Sharifu told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday, shortly before the departure that all necessary preparations were complete and both men and ladies Dar Combine teams are in good shape.

He said that the teams under veteran coach Yusuph Mkarambati are in positive frame of mind looking forward to the tournament.

"This is well, we have to do it with shoestring budget but we are happy that we have somewhat managed. We have 20 players and five officials in a trip, we are prepared to post good results, but we understand it is not going to be easy, because this is one of the tough Kenyan tournaments," he said.

The Dar teams will be hosted by Paul Bitok Academy as part of the partnership with AMACO Insurance. The tournament is expected to attract over 50 clubs from East Africa, including teams from Rwanda, Uganda and hosts Kenya.

Among other top teams include men's defending champions Kenya Defence Forces (Ulinzi), Kenya Prisons, General Service Unit, Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club, Nemo Stars from Uganda, Kirehe Volleyball Club of Rwanda.

Dar volleyball fraternity were happy to see their teams manage to make this trip because it provides an opportunity for youth to showcase their talent and maybe secure professional career and scholarships.

They also wished the teams' safe journey and urged them to fly high Tanzania flag in the tournament.