Angry locals stormed the Central Police station in Nakuru town demanding punishment of a man accused of sodomising school boys.

The suspect, who is said to be a mortuary attendant, was arrested by police on Wednesday in his home, which is next to the county's mortuary.

It is claimed that the man has so far sodomised 18 boys.

They also alleged that he usually lures them to his house.

BOYS AT RISK

One parent claimed her 12-year old son has been a victim of sodomy.

She told Nation that the suspect uses pornographic content to entice his victims who are between the ages of nine and 16.

The parent further claimed that the suspect has kept a "mentally disturbed" woman in his house whom he uses to sexually arouse the children before having his way with them.

"After showing the adult videos to the boys, he makes them have sex with a mad woman whom he has kept in his house on condition that they have sex with him in return."

RESIDENTS CONCERNED

They told police to speed up their investigations into the man.

Nakuru Divisional Police Commander Joshua Omukata confirmed that the suspect had been arrested.

Mr Omukata said they were tipped by a resident about the man's actions.

"We acted on a report from one parent that someone had been showing pornographic material to young children before we moved to arrest the suspect," Mr Omukata said.

INVESTIGATION

Mr Omukata said the 18 boys had been taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for examination.

According to the OCPD, the children found in the room revealed the names of other victims.

He condemned the act but urged the residents to allow the police conduct investigations first.