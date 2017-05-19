Luanda — The Angolan Family Affairs and Women Promotion minister, Filomena Delgado, Friday in Luanda called for greater attention by families in monitoring their children, as well as protecting them from the evils of society, preventing them from adopting deviant conduct.

The incumbent minister, who was speaking during the closing session of the 20th National Family Advisory Council, held under the motto "Promoting the Rights and Responsibilities of Families for Sustainable Development ", made it known that it is possible to prevent, through education and dialogue, the phenomenon of pregnancies and marriages in adolescence.

Minister Filomena Delgado considers it necessary to be attentive to the phenomena that result from globalization that have a positive or negative influence on family relations.

To her, it is essential to continue to promote public policies that contribute to the cohesion and well-being of families, while at the same time blaming the attitudes of carelessness, irresponsibility and practices that undermine the dignity and harmonious development of family members.

She emphasised that actions and behaviours that violate the rights of women and children should receive greater attention, especially paternity denial, lack of food, domestic violence and sexual abuse of children.

The official said that the organisations of civil society, churches, families and communities must continue to work together in the promotion and observance of the responsibilities of families, in order to contribute to the construction of a society based on moral values, justice, peace and love.