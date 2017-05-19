Angola: Interior Ministry Deplores Denigrating Publications

Luanda — The Interior Ministry (Minint) considers groundless some news being published through the social Media and websites and taken over by some weekly newspapers circulating in the domestic market.

The Interior Ministry said that it follows with concern the mentioned publications, which aim to denigrate its organs and leaders of the country.

According to the note which reached ANGOP last Friday, people of bad faith have been publishing images showing indecorous behaviour of police officers and Prison guards.

The aforementioned publications highlight the case that occurred in the Central Correctional Centre of Luanda in 2011, whose protagonists have already been severely punished, some of whom were dismissed from the Ministry of the Interior and the subsequent criminal proceedings were filed.

The Ministry of the Interior denounces this defamatory campaign and warns the public opinion to be attentive to actions aimed at tarnishing its good name and other structures of the State.