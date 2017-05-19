Zimbabwe: Last-Minute Agony for Yadah

After a good start to the season, the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) owned side succumbed to a third consecutive defeat in cruel fashion to former champions Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Midfielder Innocent Mucheneka ghosted in from the blind side with the last kick of the game to break the Yadah hearts smarting from a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Bantu Rovers last week.

Yadah still without suspended coach Jairos Tapera who is expected back in the dugout next week, had done brilliantly to prevent the visitors from scoring for 90 minutes but went to sleep two minutes into injury time to let slip a valuable point.

"The performance was alright because the boys were in high spirits considering last week we lost 7-2. We wasted a lot of chances and we were just unlucky to concede a goal in the last minute," said caretaker coach Thomas Ruzive.

Since the 1-0 loss to Dynamos three weeks ago which led to the suspension of Tapera for insubordination, Yadah have not won a league match.

Chicken Inn, who were looking for their third consecutive win on their travel, were by far the better side early the match, missing some glorious opportunities with veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa, Kudakwashe Gurure and Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

However, the hosts threatened through a Wellington Kamudyariwa free kick which curled into the wrong side of the post and had the fans on their feet halfway through the half.

Gurure then failed to beat Yadah goalkeeper Tinashe Majadire coming face to face late in the half.

In the second half a Jimmy Dzingai header from a Kamudyariwa corner kick was miraculously cleared off the line by the head Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe.

Majadire had to beat away Gurure's stinging shot, but substitute Ishmael Lawe failed to direct the loose ball into goal with a tame shot from inside the box.

Lawe would turn provider as Mucheneka got to the end of his low cross, tapping home from close range to ensure maximum points for Chicken Inn when everybody was just waiting for the final whistle.

"What you have to understand about football is that it's not over until it's over. We have been playing away from home registering three 1-0 wins so we were confident of winning. Even in injury time, I still felt that we could still win the match because we have experienced players," said an elated Rahman Gumbo.

Teams

Yadah: T Majadire, M Demera, A Makopa, J Dzingai, R Dongo, E Kalembo, D Savanhu (M. Chiwara 47'), W Kamudyariwa, J Sibanda (L Murape 85'), L Mavunga, M Musiyakuvi

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Benard, T Hadebe, M Jackson, G Goddard, T Goredema, C Samakweri (T Kadyaridzire 47'), K Gurure, I Mucheneka, T Kutinyu(P Madhazi 66') , O Tarumbwa (I Lawe 70')

Yadah FC . . . (0) 0

Chicken Inn . .(0) 1