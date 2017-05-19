14 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Communications and Postal Operators Embrace Digitalization Challenge

Brasília — The main communications operators and the Post Office of Angola have embraced the challenge of digitizing their services in the framework of the cooperation among Portuguese-speaking countries.

The 25th Forum of the International Association of Portuguese Speaking Communications (AICEP) decided to bring together operators from Portuguese-speaking African countries, as well as Brazil, Portugal, East Timor and Macao.

The meeting ended Friday after two days of discussions and brought together telecommunications operators, post offices, regulators and producers of content in the Lusophone space, during which there was an exchange of ideas and experiences about the dimensions, benefits, opportunities and risks of digitalization for the business model.

To keep up with the worldwide digitization trend, participants concluded that boldness and resilience are necessary, attracting the best talent and stimulating creativity in freedom to meet market and customer needs.

Angolan representatives at the event were Angola cable , Angola Telecom , Angola Post Office , Inacom, Movicel, TV Cabo and Unitel.

The Angolan ambassador to Brazil, Nelson Cosme, attended the opening ceremony and launched the commemorative stamp of the event made by the Correios do Brasil company (Brazilian Post office).

The next forum will be held in 2018, in Macau.

