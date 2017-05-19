19 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EU Pledges Continued Support to EAC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bobby Hiddy/Flickr
European Union flag.

The European Union (EU) will continue to offer its assistance, to the best of its abilities, to the East African Community (EAC).

The Head of the EU Delegation to Tanzania and the EAC, Amb Roeland Van de Geer, said that over the seven year period from 2014 to 2020, the EU and the EAC were addressing key challenges in East Africa by jointly implementing an ambitious development programme through the 85 million Euro 11th European Development Fund.

Amb. Van de Geer further said that, in addition, EU Member states were also making available considerable amounts in development support to the EAC.

"However important aid may be, trade and investment are crucial for a better future for all East Africans," said the envoy. Amb. Van de Geer said the EU would continue to partner with the EAC in development cooperation and the promotion of peace, security and democracy in the East African region.

He noted that the two blocs had witnessed increased cooperation over the past two decades, adding that the wide ranging cooperation would continue in the political, economic and developmental fields.

Amb. Van de Geer was addressing guests during a cocktail event to mark the Europe Day 2017 at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. He acknowledged that despite many years of unprecedented economic growth, Europe today suffers from serious economic difficulties.

"Difficult as the times may be, our Union, built on solidarity and on the strong commitment to peace and development, see these tough times as an opportunity for change, improvement and reform.

Our collective European response is a new level of joint economic governance intended to speed up economic recovery, thus contributing to global improvement," he said, adding that there was a silver lining to these challenges.

"Europe is not turning inwards; on the contrary, the current situation calls for well-coordinated and determined international action and narrow cooperation with our partners worldwide, in Asia, the Americas, Oceania and certainly also in Africa, the continent to which Europe feels so closely connected," said Amb. Van de Geer.

East Africa

Pro-Govt Soldiers Killed 114 Civilians - UN

A U.N. report says South Sudanese pro-government forces killed at least 114 civilians between July 2016 and January 2017… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.