Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation

Nasa presidential nominee Raila Odinga in Kibera, Nairobi on May 18, 2017.

National Super Alliance presidential nominee Raila Odinga on Thursday said that he would not jail Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto if he emerged victorious in this year's General Election.

Addressing journalists in Kibera in Nairobi, Mr Odinga said that Nasa does not have any problem with the two Jubilee Party leaders and he would not send them to jail but give them jobs after forming the next government.

He had gone to Old Kibera Primary School to check his electronic registration status.

"We do not have a problem with President Uhuru and his deputy Ruto. After we remove them from office, we will give them work to do and we will not jail them but show them how a government is run because it seems they are overwhelmed," said Odinga.

He accused Jubilee of fuelling the rising cost of living in the country and using it as a tool to seek votes, pretending that it was offering solutions to the country by introducing subsidised maize flour.

He said the food prices would go back up if the two are re-elected in August.

"They are cheating people that they have brought maize from Mexico but this is just a temporary thing of one or two months because they are using it to seek for votes," he said.

INCREASING PRICES

He accused the government of increasing the prices of petroleum products which he said rose by about Sh2 to compensate for the subsidised maize flour they are giving to the citizens.

"Do not be cheated that you are getting cheap maize flour. They have increased the price of petrol by Sh1.90 and use the more money you are spending to finance the subsidised maize flour.

"They think that they are very clever but they do not know that we have found them out," he said.

The opposition leader also faulted Jubilee for making late promises to the people when in its four years in power it never fulfilled the promises it earlier made.

He pointed out pronouncements by President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto that they would offer free secondary education starting next year and increase workers' salaries in July as promises aimed at amassing votes.

"They have been in power for four years but they never did anything. Even if you give them 100 years, there is nothing they would accomplish," he said.

He also poured cold water on assertions by Mr Ruto that Jubilee party would sweep most elective seats in Nairobi on August 8, saying that the DP was a political outsider in Nairobi and so could not purport to control city politics.

'KNOWS NOTHING'

"Ruto is coming from Sugoit and knows nothing about Nairobi politics. Jogoo la shamba haiwezi wika mjini," he said.

Mr Odinga accused the government of deliberately frustrating efforts of the county governments, such as Nairobi, to run their affairs by withholding their funds, and also failing to repay debts owed to them, so as to paint them as failed units.

At the same time, Mr Odinga hit back at Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery over his remarks that Nasa was lying to Kenyans, with its "10 million strong" slogan, saying that there was no law outlawing what Nasa was doing.

This comes after the Interior Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday told the Opposition to stop telling Kenyans that it had the numbers to win, yet those were only exaggerated numbers and not voters registered by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Mr Odinga accused both the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and Mr Nkaissery of being puppets of the Jubilee administration and asked Mr Nkaissery to concentrate on his public service duties and let politicians engage in politics.