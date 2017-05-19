Libolo — With the midfielders Dario and Viet already recovered from injuries, Angola's Recreativo do Libolo squad are showing high morale to receive Sudan?s Al Hilal this Sunday in Calulo locality, central Cuanza Sul Province, for the first round of Group C of the Confederation Cup in Football.

Speaking to ANGOP last Saturday, after a morning training session in Calulo stadium, Recreativo do Libolo's coach, Vaz Pinto, said that the mentioned injured athletes have recovered from the pains in the knee and thigh, adding that two other players, Carlitos and Edy Afonso.

"The levels of the athletes' trust has increased, they are with a high morale and this shows that we can play a good game in this first round of Group C, although we admit that it will not be an easy game, since the adversary has very strong players", said coach Vaz Pinto.

He then assured that the squad worked seriously to try to get a win over Al Hilal.