14 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola/Sudan: Afro Cup/Footbal - Libolo Players in High Morale to Face Sudan's Al Hilal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Libolo — With the midfielders Dario and Viet already recovered from injuries, Angola's Recreativo do Libolo squad are showing high morale to receive Sudan?s Al Hilal this Sunday in Calulo locality, central Cuanza Sul Province, for the first round of Group C of the Confederation Cup in Football.

Speaking to ANGOP last Saturday, after a morning training session in Calulo stadium, Recreativo do Libolo's coach, Vaz Pinto, said that the mentioned injured athletes have recovered from the pains in the knee and thigh, adding that two other players, Carlitos and Edy Afonso.

"The levels of the athletes' trust has increased, they are with a high morale and this shows that we can play a good game in this first round of Group C, although we admit that it will not be an easy game, since the adversary has very strong players", said coach Vaz Pinto.

He then assured that the squad worked seriously to try to get a win over Al Hilal.

Angola

Slick Serengeti Boys Close in On World Cup

Tanzania's Serengeti Boys boosted their hopes of qualifying for World Cup finals in India after cruising to a 2-1 win… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.