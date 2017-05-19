Tanzania: Mwanza Buzzing for Yanga, Mbao Tie

Mwanza City is buzzing, wetting up for a decisive Mainland Premier League encounter between champions- elect Young Africans and relegation haunted Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium tomorrow.

The odds favour Yanga to beat Mbao and seal their 26th league title and the only solace for host Mbao is that they will enter the field charged up with their recent 1-0 win over Yanga in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinal at the same venue, to dethrone the Jangwani Street side.

Yanga are in title celebration mode and they need just a point tomorrow to win a third consecutive title as the league comes to a close.

Jangwani Street based club beat Toto African at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday to open a three-point gap at the league's summit, sitting top on 68 points ahead of their close competitor and rivals Simba SC, who need miracles to win this season's title.

If it happens that Yanga lose to Mbao, it will require their closest challengers Simba to beat Mwadui FC 13 clear goals at the National Stadium on the same day, to be crowned champions.

Going into the match tomorrow, Mbao FC coach, Etienne Ndairagije has promised his team will go for nothing but a win to avoid relegation.

Speaking here during the team's training session at Saba Saba ground, Ndairagije said his charges were ready for player is injured. Etienne said Evarigestus Bernard will miss the match after picking injury during their 3-1 defeat to Azam FC at Chamazi Complex last weekend.

"It will be a difficult match to both teams. Yanga need to win to lift the title, while we also target a win so as to avoid relegation. Our team is not in a good position but we will work hard to make sure we win," he said.

He called upon Mwanza football fraternity to unite and support their team tomorrow to make sure that it remains in the top flight next season.

Both Mbao FC and Toto African are facing relegation and Mwanza could be without the top flight team next season.

As it stands, Toto African will need to win their last match against Mtibwa Sugar at the Manungu grounds in Turiani, Morogoro tomorrow, and keep their fingers crossed that Mbao and Ndanda FC fail to collect maximum points in their respective last matches.

Toto African remained second bottom on 29 points, while Ndanda and Mbao are tied on 30 points but Mbao is ahead of Ndanda due to goal difference advantage. On his side, Yanga skipper Nadir Haroub Ally said they will take all the ammunitions to Mwanza to dismantle Mbao tomorrow.

Yanga are due to fly out to Mwanza today and Haroub said their mission is to win and lift the trophy but also seek revenge against Mbao.

"We respect Mbao and they are really a good team despite the situation they are in right now. They beat us in Federation Cup but we have since rectified mistakes and we are ready to face them again," he said.