Zimbabwe: ZPC Kariba Go Atop After Win

ZPC KARIBA continued their fairytale resurgence after a difficult start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tsholotsho at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday, temporarily lifting them to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

After losing their first two matches of the campaign, the Kariba-based outfit has now won four matches on the trot, which temporarily lifts them to the top of the log, a point ahead of second-placed Black Rhinos.

Highlanders can however, regain top position with a victory over their bitter rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium today.

Attacking midfielder Raphael Manuvire was the toast of the home side's victory after providing an assist for Samuel Makava's opening goal before killing the match as a contest when he scored the second goal from close range.

Tsholotsho defender Felix Chindungwe gifted ZPC Kariba with the first goal in the 35th minute when he mistimed the ball, allowing Makawa to beat the drawn out keeper Chang Marion.

ZPC Kariba thought they had wrapped the match in the 76th minute, but Talent Chamboko's goal was ruled offside by the first assistant referee Wellington Mazambani who had a bad day in office after a number of questionable decisions which were overruled by referee Lawrence Zimondi.

The home side, however, finally got the cushion goal they desperately needed in the 83rd minute when Manuvire scored after being fed in the box by midfielder Talent Chamboko to torch wild celebrations in the stadium.

Tsholotsho had their chances but their striker Lucky Nyathi and Mostafa Ponyera fluffed a number of them in front of goals.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was on cloud nine after yesterday's comfortable victory.

"I now understand why Tsholotsho is yet to win a league game they are comfortable in defending but you can do so to a certain point then you crack" said Chidzambwa.

Chidzambwa's focus is now on the midweek game against CAPS united, which will be their most difficult home game of the season thus far.

"As you can see, CAPS is playing so well here and in continental games; this is going to be our most difficult game at home... .hopefully we are going to emerge victorious again," said Chidzambwa.

ZPC KARIBA: T Hove, B Mutukure, D Phiri, T Nyamandwe, A Chiveya, T Munyanduri, D Chakupe (B Nyamuzihwa 71'), T Chamboko, N Tigere, R Manuvire (T Mamvura 88'), S Makawa

TSHOLOTSHO FC: S Mariyoni, M Phiri, X. Ndlovu, F Chindungwe, T Nyabinde, G Mukamba, M. Mushonga (C Nkomo 48'), M Ponyera T Chimenya 50'), S Mhlanga, L Nyathi N Gama 79'), N Moyo

Castle Premier Soccer League results at a glance:

Yesterday: How Mine 0-0 FC Platinum, Bulawayo City 0-1 Black Rhinos, Yadah FC 0-1 Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba 2-0 Tsholotsho

Today: (All matches kick-off at 3pm) - Hwange v Triangle (Colliery), Shabanie v Chapungu (Maglas), Harare City v Ngezi Platinum (Morris Depot), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields SS9), CAPS United v Bantu Rovers (postponed)

