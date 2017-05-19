Tanzania: Spate of Mysterious Murders of Public Leaders Rocks Kibiti

A wave of killings has gripped Kibiti District in Coast Region after a retired ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Muyui Village Chairman becomes the latest victim on Wednesday night.

Last Saturday, former Bungu ward CCM Secretary, Alife Mtulia was shot dead by unknown people when he was getting out of a bathroom at his home in Nyambunda village.

The Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Onesmo Lyanga confirmed to the 'Daily News' yesterday that in a similar incident former Muyui village CCM leader who was identified as Seif Kirungi (60) was killed by unknown assailants at 7:40 pm.

"He was killed when he was getting out of a bathroom outside his house at Muyui Village. He was shot on his right shoulder and died on the spot," said the RPC.

Mr Lyanga pointed out that the assailants waylaid Mr Kirungi as he was getting out after taking bath and that the suspects injured Mr Kirungi's son who was identified as Iddi, aged 18. "The suspects injured Iddi on his right side of abdomen before they disappeared.

The injured person is receiving treatment at Mchukwi Hospital," he said. Mr Lyanga said police were investigating the matter, urging residents of Kibiti to accord the force cooperation to establish the identity of the assailants.

Kibiti District has come under the spotlight due to a number of killings by unknown people. Last month, at least eight police officers were ambushed and killed while returning from patrol duty. The assailants first fired at the driver of the patrol vehicle before killing seven other officers and seizing their weapons at Jaribu area in Coast Region.

In February, three people, including a police officer, were killed by a group of suspected bandits at a farm and forestry levies' collection centre at Jaribu Mpakani in Coast Region.