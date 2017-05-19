19 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Spate of Mysterious Murders of Public Leaders Rocks Kibiti

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
(file photo).
By Ludovick Kazoka

A wave of killings has gripped Kibiti District in Coast Region after a retired ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Muyui Village Chairman becomes the latest victim on Wednesday night.

Last Saturday, former Bungu ward CCM Secretary, Alife Mtulia was shot dead by unknown people when he was getting out of a bathroom at his home in Nyambunda village.

The Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Onesmo Lyanga confirmed to the 'Daily News' yesterday that in a similar incident former Muyui village CCM leader who was identified as Seif Kirungi (60) was killed by unknown assailants at 7:40 pm.

"He was killed when he was getting out of a bathroom outside his house at Muyui Village. He was shot on his right shoulder and died on the spot," said the RPC.

Mr Lyanga pointed out that the assailants waylaid Mr Kirungi as he was getting out after taking bath and that the suspects injured Mr Kirungi's son who was identified as Iddi, aged 18. "The suspects injured Iddi on his right side of abdomen before they disappeared.

The injured person is receiving treatment at Mchukwi Hospital," he said. Mr Lyanga said police were investigating the matter, urging residents of Kibiti to accord the force cooperation to establish the identity of the assailants.

Kibiti District has come under the spotlight due to a number of killings by unknown people. Last month, at least eight police officers were ambushed and killed while returning from patrol duty. The assailants first fired at the driver of the patrol vehicle before killing seven other officers and seizing their weapons at Jaribu area in Coast Region.

In February, three people, including a police officer, were killed by a group of suspected bandits at a farm and forestry levies' collection centre at Jaribu Mpakani in Coast Region.

Tanzania

Woes Continues for Fired Govt Workers With Fake Certificates

Coming to terms with losing a job just receding among recent axed civil servants, the Higher Education Students' Loans… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.