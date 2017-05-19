Uganda: Court Orders Businessman to Impound 26 Pioneer Buses

Photo: Daily Monitor

Passengers line up to board one of the Pioneer Easy buses at the stage recently.

Kampala — The Executions Division of the High Court on Wednesday permitted a city businessman to impound and auction 26 of passenger buses belonging to a transport company, Pioneer Easy Bus Limited.

The court order is intended for the businessman, Charles Mushabe, to recover over Shs141 million being a debt that arose when he reportedly supplied the bus company with spare parts but was not fully paid.

The order issued by Deputy Registrar, Mr Muse Musimbi, is directed to Mr Bonnie Rwamukaaga, a bailiff from Libra Auctioneers to effect the attachment and sale for the 26 buses.

"This is to command you to attach the movable property of the defendant/judgment debtor as shown in the schedule in reverse hereof which shall be pointed out to you by the plaintiff, his agent or advocate and to sell by public auction on the date subject to condition set out in notification of sale unless the judgment debtor pays to you the sum of Shs 141,085,750 plus costs of execution warrant," reads the executions order in part.

Consequently, about 10 buses that ply newly created Nansana route had been impounded by Thursday.

Mr Musimbi said the buses that are to be impounded and auctioned are of registration number plates; UAR 857J, UAR 639J, UAR 718J, UAR 695J, UAR 623J, UAR 587J, UAR 704J, UAR 688J, UAR 853J UAR 885J, UAR 686J, UAR 746J, UAR 741J, UAR 655J, UAR 783J, UAR 672J, UAR 631J, UAR 651J, UAR 677J, UAR 681J, UAR 673J, UAR 592J, UAR 541J, UAR 638J, UAR 679J, UAR 559J.

This is not the first time the bus company is embroiled in court battles.

In 2013, there was a proposal for 99 buses to be auctioned by Spear Link Auctioneers and Court Bailiffs on behalf of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) which announced that the buses would be sold after the transport company failed to pay at least Shs80 billion in taxes.

To that effect, the busses were impounded and parked at Namboole stadium for some time until tangible negotiations were reached before a number of them were allowed to return to the city roads.