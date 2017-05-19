Africa: Whatsapp Experiences Global Outage Once Again

Photo: Daily Monitor

WhatsApp on mobile phone.

WhatsApp Messenger users across the world are currently facing issues in sending and receiving messages, an incident that started Thursday morning, particularly in Kigali where users have expressed concerns.

Users from around the world have flocked to Twitter to share the issues they are experiencing, which included everything from chat functions not working to the app not loading and 'connecting' message appearing when they attempted to send a message.

"Dear People, There's Nothing Wrong With Your Wi-Fi, Phone, Sim or Network. #Whatsapp is down," tweeted one local user.

"Is WhatsApp down Again or it's my phone that has problems?" asked another local user.

This is the second time the Facebook owned app has gone down, leaving millions of users across the globe wondering when the app will sometime soon.

This comes after two-weeks when people who use the app had faced similar issues, but for a short period of time.

WhatsApp being one of the most popular used apps with about 1 billion people worldwide, including businesses and governments, any hindrance in its service creates a massive outcry.

According to the website Down Detector, a system that detect when services go down or have outages, problems with the app began the last night. The last major outage hit WhatsApp on New Year's Eve in 2015.

On the other hand, a map of complaints showed WhatsApp was largely unavailable in the UK, northern Europe, Italy, Spain and parts of Brazil and Argentina, with a small number of reports in Mexico, New York and San Francisco.

A verified Twitter page intended to inform the public about what's happening has not been updated since 2014, and people are wondering what issues the famous messaging app is facing. There's not even a single statement from WhatsApp officials indicating the latest developments.

Meanwhile, tech-savvy have indicated another way through which users can be able to use WhatsApp.

By downloading a free VPN (for instance Betternet) in Google Play or Apple Store, users can be able to access WhatsApp again. VPN Betternet for instance unlocks any website and helps users access any blocked website and bypass internet censorship and firewalls.

WhatsApp is a cross platform mobile messaging app for smart phones such as the iPhone, Android phones, Windows Mobile or Blackberry. Whatsapp allows users to send and receive messages, photos, and other information and is considered an alternative to text messages or SMS.