19 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Sponsors Set Tone for Forthcoming Fort Rally

By Moses Mugalu

As drivers gear up their preparations for the Uganda Motor Club (UMC)-organised Mountain of the Moon rally set for next weekend, some drivers have received morale-boosting promises from their sponsors.

Amongst the lucky ones is Yusuf Bukenya, whose promising performance has prompted his sponsors Hariss International under their flagship Rock Boom brand, to commit on buying a stronger Mitsubishi Evo X.

"Bigger things await us if he excels in the four coming events because our sponsors are impressed," Frank Serugo, who has navigated Bukenya in the last two NRC events, disclosed.

The crew powered their Mitsubishi Ev0 IX to a respectable sixth position in the FMU challenge rally last month. Serugo disclosed their sponsor is shopping around for the new car.

Other drivers assured of sponsor stickers, with good budgets include V-powers Ronald Ssebuguzi, Helix's Arthur Blick Jnr, Hima Cement's Ambrose Byona 'Omunyeto', and Omar Mayanja, who is bankrolled by Guvnor and Nippon.

