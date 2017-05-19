Uganda: Who Will Be the Next Chibuku Dance Champion?

The Chibuku dance competition finally comes to an end this evening at the National theatre gardens. All the regional champions are already in Kampala making final touches to what they are going to offer.

FELIX EUPAL has followed the competition from the start, and gives you his predicted top three groups he believes will be contending for the grand prize of Shs 3 million.

KADUNA DANCE GROUP

The group from Nabweru had the whole of Kawempe region eat out of their palms - from the way they moved on stage to how they engaged the audience.

Then they performed the Runyege dance to perfection. This saw the judges give them a standing ovation. They also scored highly during the traditional folk song part.

Even if they don't win the finals, there is one message they will send: traditional dance groups that have been known to perform at wedding receptions will have to watch out.

KER'KARO ACHOLI DANCE

The darlings from West Nile region are just like their Onduparaka football team. Their fans cheer to the end, and have already traveled to support their own.

Blending in various West Nile cultural dances made them stand out. With many groups wanting to do the Kiganda, they already score on creativity.

BULL TRADITIONAL DANCE GROUP

Last season's defending champions look poised to make back in the top three, or even retain the title. Via smartness, stage awareness, creativity, presentation and lyrical pronunciation, they score highly.

They also know how to blend in modern dance moves such as the Nigerian shokee. This makes them a beauty to watch. Whoever will outwit them will have to do something special.

The competition will kick off at midday, and will be open to the general public. A host of local artistes has been lined up to perform.