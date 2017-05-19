Nigeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Calls 7 New Players for Eagles

Nigeria's Super Eagles are bound to come up against an array of unfamiliar players in the Indomitable Lions when both sides clash this August in a crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier, as Cameroon coach, Hugo Broos has called up seven uncapped players to his squad for upcoming matches.

The 30-man squad Broos picked for the opening round of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Confederations Cup includes pacy midfielder Petrus Boumal. He caught the coach's eye with his mobility around the park at CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria's top flight. Broos, keen to inject fresh blood to a squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, has cast his net far and wide in search of new talent.

The Belgian has also given a first call-up to Jean Charles Castelleto, a defender who plays for French Ligue 2 side Red Star and Lucien Owona, a centre-back for Spanish second division outfit Alcorcon. Striker Jean Pierre Nsame of Swiss side Servette is also in a squad dominated by more established faces such as goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, striker Benjamin Moukandjo and defender Collins Fai.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, armed with a fresh contract he signed at Dutch giants Ajax a few days ago, has also been called up. His return after snubbing the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will see him fight with Ondoa for the number one jersey. However, there is no place in the squad for strikers Clinton Njie and Eric Choupo-Moting.

The Indomitable Lions are due to play Morocco in their first Nations Cup qualifier on 10 June. Three days later the reigning African champions will take on Colombia in a friendly ahead of the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia.