Uganda: Club DJ Awards Finale At Lido Beach

The finale for this year's edition of Club DJ awards is happening tomorrow at Lido beach, Entebbe.

By the end of the night, the new spin master will be crowned. He/she will walk away with a Shs 2 million cash prize.

The winner will be chosen from deejays that will come from allover the country most of whom are up and coming, playing in their neighbourhood hangouts.

Regional tours in the west and east brought DJ Byarugaba and DJ Genious respectively. The two will be taking to the decks to not only represent their respective regions, but to also add on the Shs 200,000 won while they were crowned 'kings' in their areas.

Will they have what it takes to win the overall title? They will have to face other DJs within Kampala and those from the rest of the country. Another determining factor beyond the skill will be the fan base.

Maybe Byarugaba will travel with fans from Mbarara, or make sure his mixing wins him fans in the first three minutes - because elimination begins immediately after the first round.

Perhaps, DJ Genious has his own strategy. DJ Tony from Trance Events, the organisers of the event that will also be marking 10 years of discovering deejaying talent, believes spin masters are by far responsible for the growth of the Ugandan music industry.

The show kicks off at 7pm, and entrance fee is Shs 5,000.