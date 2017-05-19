19 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senator Makarfi Faction of PDP to Seek Another Platform If...

By Peter Duru

Makurdi — The Benue State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. John Ngbede, has indicated that members of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party may seek alternative platform if the legal tussle at the Supreme Court fails to go in their favour.

Ngbede, who spoke yesterday at a special congress of the party to receive former governor, Gabriel Suswam, in Makurdi, also lampooned Senator Modu Sheriff for deliberately taking steps to distabilise the leadership of the party at state levels.

He regretted that a party that took several years to build was facing imminent collapse, following the actions of those he said did not mean well for its sustained growth.

Ngbede said: "I can assure you that we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will do justice on the matter.

"But if it fails to give judgement in our favour, we will have no option but to seek succour on another platform."

On his part, Suswam said whatever the outcome of the suit, it will be to the benefit of all genuine members of the party.

Nigeria

