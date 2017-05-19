19 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 52 Arrested in Benue for Revenue, Tax Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Duru

Makurdi — No fewer than 52 persons were arrested across Benue State by officials of the state Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, and police over allegations of revenue and tax collection fraud.

The suspects, who were nabbed in a special operation led by the Board Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, also led to the recovery of fake tax and revenue booklets from the suspects most of whom impersonated officials of the BIRS and mounted several illegal road blocks across the state to extort unsuspecting road users and business persons.

According to a statement by the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Board, Francis Terna, 16 persons were apprehended in Gboko Local Government Area, while five were nabbed at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area.

Five persons were arrested in Ushongo Local Government Area, same as in Abinsi in Guma Local Government Area, following a tip-off.

Terna noted that BIRS has 11 revenue inspection points throughout the state to check tax evaders, noting that anything outside the designated points is illegal.

Nigeria

Students Starve As Politicians Eat Fat

Students in public boarding schools are fed with an average of N200 a day per student, Daily Trust investigations have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.