Nigeria: 52 Arrested in Benue for Revenue, Tax Fraud

Makurdi — No fewer than 52 persons were arrested across Benue State by officials of the state Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, and police over allegations of revenue and tax collection fraud.

The suspects, who were nabbed in a special operation led by the Board Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, also led to the recovery of fake tax and revenue booklets from the suspects most of whom impersonated officials of the BIRS and mounted several illegal road blocks across the state to extort unsuspecting road users and business persons.

According to a statement by the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Board, Francis Terna, 16 persons were apprehended in Gboko Local Government Area, while five were nabbed at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area.

Five persons were arrested in Ushongo Local Government Area, same as in Abinsi in Guma Local Government Area, following a tip-off.

Terna noted that BIRS has 11 revenue inspection points throughout the state to check tax evaders, noting that anything outside the designated points is illegal.