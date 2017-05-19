Nigeria: ICPC Arraigns Businessman Over Forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned the Managing Director (MD) of an investment company before an FCT High Court for alleged forgery.

The accused person, Engineer Olayiwola Ayeni, who is the owner of Joma Investment Limited, was apart from the forgery charge, arraigned for allegedly making false statement and submission of fake documents in a bid to secure a contract from the Federal Government.

He was alleged to have submitted forged tax clearance certificates for the years 2010, 2011 and 2012, with false figures which according to him were purportedly issued by the Federal Inland Revenues Service (FIRS), to scale a prequalification bid. Upon taking the defendants' not-guilty plea, and subsequent application for bail, the trial judge, Justice A.S. Adepoju granted him bail in the sum of N5 million with a surety in like sum, who must be an officer not below Grade Level 15 in the Federal Civil Service.