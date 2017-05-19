19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ICPC Arraigns Businessman Over Forgery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement A. Oloyede

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned the Managing Director (MD) of an investment company before an FCT High Court for alleged forgery.

The accused person, Engineer Olayiwola Ayeni, who is the owner of Joma Investment Limited, was apart from the forgery charge, arraigned for allegedly making false statement and submission of fake documents in a bid to secure a contract from the Federal Government.

He was alleged to have submitted forged tax clearance certificates for the years 2010, 2011 and 2012, with false figures which according to him were purportedly issued by the Federal Inland Revenues Service (FIRS), to scale a prequalification bid. Upon taking the defendants' not-guilty plea, and subsequent application for bail, the trial judge, Justice A.S. Adepoju granted him bail in the sum of N5 million with a surety in like sum, who must be an officer not below Grade Level 15 in the Federal Civil Service.

Nigeria

Students Starve As Politicians Eat Fat

Students in public boarding schools are fed with an average of N200 a day per student, Daily Trust investigations have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.