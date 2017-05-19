19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Caught Removing Human Parts From Graves

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — A man, who allegedly specializes in exhuming corpses from graves and severing human parts for ritual purposes, has been arrested by the police at Kaoje in Bagudo area of Kebbi State.

The 37-year old man, whose name was given as Danbaba Umaru, was said to have gone to one of the burial grounds at Kaoje around 3:30 am to exhume the remains of a man from the grave, severed the parts and took some of it away for ritual purpose.

While briefing journalists at the police command in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim M. Kabiru, said a tip off on the crime led the police to where the man was arrested.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming he was sent by one Malam Muhammed from Sokoto.

While being paraded by the police, the suspect told our correspondent he was a driver and he had been carrying planks from Zaria to Sokoto before he was introduced into the obnoxious business.

"This is my first time; I have never done it before. Malam Muhammed sent me to get the human parts from burial ground. I didn't know it will put me in this trouble," he said.

Umaru, who claimed to have 10 children, said he started the act because he needed to cater for his large family.

Nigeria

Students Starve As Politicians Eat Fat

Students in public boarding schools are fed with an average of N200 a day per student, Daily Trust investigations have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.