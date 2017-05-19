Nigeria: Man Caught Removing Human Parts From Graves

Birnin Kebbi — A man, who allegedly specializes in exhuming corpses from graves and severing human parts for ritual purposes, has been arrested by the police at Kaoje in Bagudo area of Kebbi State.

The 37-year old man, whose name was given as Danbaba Umaru, was said to have gone to one of the burial grounds at Kaoje around 3:30 am to exhume the remains of a man from the grave, severed the parts and took some of it away for ritual purpose.

While briefing journalists at the police command in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim M. Kabiru, said a tip off on the crime led the police to where the man was arrested.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming he was sent by one Malam Muhammed from Sokoto.

While being paraded by the police, the suspect told our correspondent he was a driver and he had been carrying planks from Zaria to Sokoto before he was introduced into the obnoxious business.

"This is my first time; I have never done it before. Malam Muhammed sent me to get the human parts from burial ground. I didn't know it will put me in this trouble," he said.

Umaru, who claimed to have 10 children, said he started the act because he needed to cater for his large family.