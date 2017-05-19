19 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Released Kidnap Victim Seeks Police Protection

By Taiwo Adeniyi

A man kidnapped along the Zuba-Kaduna road in Abuja on April 28 and later released last Sunday without paying ransom has appealed to the police for protection.

The man, Kolawole Olaiya, said his family was asked to pay N10 million ransoms and when the money wasn't forth coming, he was thoroughly maltreated but later released.

According to him, on October 17, 2016 at about 4:05 p.m.in Lagos, he received a call from an unknown person ordering him to pay N50 million for the release of his two children, Gbolahan Ibrahim Olaiya (5 yrs) and Temidayo Fewaz Olaiya (3 yrs).

He said after several telephone conversations with the kidnappers, his children were released and abandoned at Iwo in Osun State, adding that his life and that of his family is in danger.

"I appeal for protection from the Nigeria Police and other security agencies as we live in fear," he added.

