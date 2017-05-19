19 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 104,000 UTME Candidates Apply for Unilorin's 10,000 Slots

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin — No fewer than 104,000 candidates chose University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, in the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the 2017/2018 academic session admission, while it has 10,000 spaces.

The institution's Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, who disclosed this, yesterday, at the 40th anniversary of the Department of History and International Studies of the university, noted that "the demand for admission into the university is due to its peaceful and stable academic calendar."

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Professor Adedayo Yusuf Abdulka-reem, also said infrastructure, accreditation of courses and the academic abilities of students and graduates of the university, made the institution attractive to admission seekers.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Lasisi Jimoh, said the prevailing mutual distrust and hatred among various people in the country had triggered clamour for restructuring.

He added that "we must also study history because it is divine to do so, since all the major religions of the world teach us history."

In his remarks, the Head of Department of History and International Studies, Dr. Ibrahim Jawondo, called on corporate organisations and individuals to assist the department meet part of its infrastructure needs aimed at improving academics.

Nigeria

Students Starve As Politicians Eat Fat

Students in public boarding schools are fed with an average of N200 a day per student, Daily Trust investigations have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.