19 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Borno Lawmaker Commends INEC On Voters' Registration

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — Member representing Hawul Local Government Area in Borno State House of Assembly, Mr. Ayuba Wakawa, has expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of eligible voters in the ongoing continuous voters registration conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said the massive turn out and cooperation displayed by the people indicates that sensitisation and enlightenment carried out before and during the exercise have yielded positive results, as majority of people will not be disenfranchised in the 2019 general elections.

Wakawa stated this yesterday in Azare, the council headquarters of Hawul during his sensitisation visit, and inspection of ongoing construction of a mega-school and General Hospital, as part of constituency projects undertaken by the state government.

The lawmaker commended Governor Kashim Shettima for embarking on the construction of multi- million naira mega-school and General Hospital in his constituency, and the rebuilding of churches and mosques destroyed by insurgents.

