19 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Killed in Attempt to Attack Female Hostel of University of Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night.

PRNigeria reports that one of the three suicide-bombers carried an AK 47 gun. At least two bombs exploded during the attack.

A student leader in the university, Abu Hanifa Babati confirmed that one of the explosion occurred around the female BOT Hostel.

He said another explosion occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

On the casualty, an emergency worker involved in the evacuation said that:

"Four security men in the university, including volunteers were treated for injury they sustained as no life was lost except the killed suicide bombers."

The corpses have been evacuated by workers from the federal and Borno emergency agencies, NEMA and BOSEMA.

Suicide bombers have in 2017 tried to carry out repeated attacks on the University of Maiduguri. One of the attacks led to the death of a university professor.

Nigeria

Students Starve As Politicians Eat Fat

Students in public boarding schools are fed with an average of N200 a day per student, Daily Trust investigations have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.