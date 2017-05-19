Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Killed in Attempt to Attack Female Hostel of University of Maiduguri

Three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night.

PRNigeria reports that one of the three suicide-bombers carried an AK 47 gun. At least two bombs exploded during the attack.

A student leader in the university, Abu Hanifa Babati confirmed that one of the explosion occurred around the female BOT Hostel.

He said another explosion occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

On the casualty, an emergency worker involved in the evacuation said that:

"Four security men in the university, including volunteers were treated for injury they sustained as no life was lost except the killed suicide bombers."

The corpses have been evacuated by workers from the federal and Borno emergency agencies, NEMA and BOSEMA.

Suicide bombers have in 2017 tried to carry out repeated attacks on the University of Maiduguri. One of the attacks led to the death of a university professor.