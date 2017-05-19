19 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Sheraton to Celebrate 50 Years With Golf Tournament

By Felix Eupal

As part of the events to commemorate their 50 years in business, Sheraton Kampala hotel will have a fun golf tournament tomorrow at the hotel's gardens.

The tourney will have 80 golfers take part, most of whom are premium customers of Sheraton, to ensure the competition remains specifically for fun.

Management has partnered Club beer, Castle Lite and DStv to handle the presents that will be given out. The players and invited guests will also be treated to an open bar and restaurant all day long.

In the evening, guests will further be treated to jazz courtesy of Michael Kitanda and his performing friends at Lions Centre.

The event kicks off at 7:30am, and will be invite-only and reservations. Management will also announce how they plan on holding the official celebrations for their golden jubilee.

