Nigeria: Three Dead, 19 Injured in Lagos Building Collapse

At least three people died Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Lagos.

The three-storey building at 6, Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasa area of Lagos, caved in at around 2p.m., trapping several workers, officials said.

Nineteen people - all of them injured - were rescued from the structure.

"Three persons were recovered dead and were taken to Lagos Mainland Mortuary Yaba," the general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday morning.

He said the injured were taken to Isolo General Hospital.

On Thursday, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said rescue efforts were still ongoing by 7:45p.m.

Also, LASEMA some survivors were treated by the agency's medical team and Lagos State Ambulance Service.

Mr. Tiamiyu, who noted that the immediate cause of the collapse was still unknown, told PREMIUM TIMES that investigations would be conducted.